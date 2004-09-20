Kahuna Does Double Duty

Five months after revealing its Kahuna production switcher at an NAB

invitation-only sneak peek, Snell & Wilcox publicly rolled it out at IBC

2004 in Amsterdam.

"Many of the people who saw it in the back room didn't think it was

real," says Joe Zaller, Snell & Wilcox vice president, strategic marketing

and product management. Those who did placed 10 orders.

Kahuna, which can have up to four mix-effect units (M/Es), can also do

simultaneous HD and SD operation. That means a sports production that uses both

SD and HD cameras doesn't need expensive upconverters, graphics or Digital

Video Effects (DVE) to make feeds from SD cameras ready for broadcast. "Why not

do those things in the switcher?" asks Zaller. "That's what we're doing

here."

The switcher can be configured with two, three or four M/Es that use SD

and HD together and SD and HD separately. A switcher with all the bells and

whistles costs approximately $500,000.

That price tag keeps it out of reach of the average station but makes it

attractive for network, sports-vehicle, and large-TV-station production.

Savings related to the upconverter, DVE and graphics devices alone can easily

pass $30,000.

The technical innovation inside the switcher is "format fusion." With

it, users can handle both SD and HD from one mainframe and control interface

and get a mix of effects for both SD and HD on a single unit. "Technology has

to act as an enabler to let them do their work," says Zaller. "It can't be a

barrier."

The switcher takes up 11 rack-units of space even with four M/Es and

eight channels of DVE. Each M/E bank also has four keyers for luma, linear and

chromakeying, plus five transition-wipe generators.

The first customer to sign on for the switcher is Danish Broadcasting.

Five Kahuna switchers will play a big role in the company's new $500 million

production facility, which will be completed in 2006 and house all of Danish

Broadcasting's operations (they're currently spread over 12 sites). Senior

Project Manager Soren Henningsen says that, even though Danish Broadcasting

will be in SD, the switcher was the right choice. "The fact that it can operate

seamlessly in both formats at the same time gives us additional confidence in

the future-proof capability," he says.

Two U.S. companies, as yet unnamed, have also purchased the unit.