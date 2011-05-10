Kagan: TV Station Market on Rebound

Through April 30, there has been $185 million worth of TV

station deals, compared to only $19 million in the same four-month period in

2010, according to SNL Kagan research.

In fact that total is $37 million higher than all of 2010,

when there were only $125 million for 23 stations.

Add in some proposed radio deals--the $2.4 billion Cumulus

bid for Citadel and Hubbards $505 million bid for 18 Bonneville

stations and total TV and radio deal volume is $3.1 billion vs. only $363

million in 2010.

Kagan says there are "plenty" of stations

waiting to go to market if more financing is freed up, with one factor being

the FCC's proposed incentive spectrum auction. "While there are some

buyers of stations which may be eyeing a potential flip to wireless

companies," says Kagan in a new report, "questions remain about

whether there is a valuation impact on those that remain that could be forced

to move."

Economists pitching the incentive auction proposal at a

White House event

last month said there is a price point at which broadcasters will be willing to

give up spectrum. the FCC has also said it will compensate broadcasters who

remain but have to be "repacked" to make way for larger swaths of

spectrum to auction to wireless broadband companies.