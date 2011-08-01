KABC Reporter Shot By BB Gun

KABC Los Angeles reporter Leanne Suter was injured when she was struck by a BB while covering a story in Fontana, Calif., July 30. She was struck in the hand while reporting live on severe weather and was taken to the hospital.

The ABC-owned station says Suter, who appeared to keep her composure after being struck, will be fine.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Police arrested two boys, 16 and 17, for assault with a dangerous weapon, which is a felony. KABC's news van was hit too.

"We are grateful no one was seriously hurt and we are fully cooperating with police in their investigation," said Arnold J. Kleiner, KABC president and general manager, said on the station website. "Our crews and reporters are very conscious of good safety practices and take proper precautions when on assignment. They could not have anticipated that someone would decide to target them in this way."