KABC To Produce News For Los Angeles Indie KDOC

KDOC Los Angeles will air a 60-minute newscast produced by KABC starting this month. “LA56” is an independent station; the newscast runs at 8 p.m. seven days a week. ABC owns KABC.

“As the news leader in Southern California, ABC7 Eyewitness News is glad to have an additional opportunity to provide viewers the news and weather information they need,” said Arnold Kleiner, KABC president and general manager.

KDOC is the flagship of Ellis Communications and is managed by Titan Broadcast Management. “One of our goals at LA56 has always been to air a primetime newscast; and, now, we have a partnership with the No. 1 news station in the L.A. market. We could not be more excited to work with ABC7,”said John Manzi, president and general manager.

LA56 will also rebroadcast KABC’s 11 p.m. news at midnight.

Terms of the arrangement were not divulged. The stations did not provide an exact start date for KDOC newscasts.