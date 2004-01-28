KAB to Underwrite Traffic Directors’ Professional Development
The Kentucky Association of Broadcasters has decided to underwrite memberships in the Traffic Directors Guild of America for all the the traffic directors at its member TV and radio stations, commercial and noncommercial.
The KAB will pay the entire freight, the first time a station association has done so, it says.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.