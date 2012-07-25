JW Sells KMIZ-KQFX Columbia (Mo.) to NP&G

News-Press & Gazette has agreed to acquire KMIZ-KQFX

Columbia (Mo.) from JW Broadcasting for $16 million.





News-Press & Gazette (NPG) is based in St. Joseph, Mo.

Columbia-Jefferson City is DMA No. 138; Barrington and the University of

Missouri own the dominant stations there.





"This was a great opportunity to expand our broadcast

division in our home state of Missouri," said David Bradley, chairman and

CEO of News-Press & Gazette. "We look forward to the award winning

broadcast team in Columbia joining our family."





Private equity firm Alta Communications had acquired the

stations, which operate under the name The Networks of Mid-Missouri, in 2003.

KMIZ airs MyNetworkTV and Me-TV on its subchannels.





"Our team in Columbia has done an outstanding job

bringing quality news and entertainment programming to Mid-Missouri," said

Jessica Reed of Alta Communications. "We are excited that the new owners

will be a great fit to continue this mission and take 'The Networks of Mid-Missouri'

to the next level."





The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected

to close in November.

