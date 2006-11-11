Justice Pulled and a Full-Season for Brian

There’s no Justice for producer Jerry Bruckheimer at Fox, while ABC has answered the question of What About Brian with a full-season order.&?xml:namespace prefix = o ns = "urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:office" />&o:p>&/o:p>

Fox yanked Justice off the schedule immediately. The series declined following its move from 9 p.m. Wednesdays, where it had struggled, to the post-Prison Break slot at 9 on Mondays in place of Vanished.

It is expected to complete production on its 13-episode order. Fox will air reruns of House for the next two weeks. In January, 24 moves into the slot.

Meanwhile, Brian won nine more episodes by holding onto the ratings of its Bachelor lead-in at ABC.