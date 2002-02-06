Justice prevails in syndie ratings

Twentieth Television's latest court series, Texas Justice, is showing

some positive signs.

In its third week in national syndication, the show took over the top spot

among rookie strips, averaging a 2.3 rating for the week of Jan. 21 through 27, up 10 percent

from the previous week, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Also in its third week in syndication is NBC Enterprises' The Weakest Link,

which was down 6 percent from the previous week to a 1.7 rating, tied for

third among all rookie strips.

Crossing Over with John Edward was second among all rookies, dropping

5 percent from the previous week to a 2.0 rating.

Dating series Elimidate continues to impress in late-night.

Elimidate is up 70 percent from its fall debut and grew another 6 percent in

the latest ratings, averaging a 1.7.

Fellow newcomer on the dating front, The 5th Wheel, also had a good

week, up 7 percent to a 1.5.

New weekly movie-review series Hot Ticket scored its best-ever

ratings, up 33 percent to a 2.0.

King of the Hill is steadily climbing in its first season, hitting a

season-high 3.6 rating. Since its fall debut, it is up 44 percent.