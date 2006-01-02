Justice Prevails
ABC's debut of midseason procedural drama, In Justice, won its time period in the 18-49 demo in the Nielsen overnight Fast Affiliate ratings Sunday night.
The drama, about a team of selfless attorneys/investigators who try and free the wrongly imprisoned, averaged a 4.1 rating/11 share at 10 p.m., beating the second hour of theatrical Surrender Dorothy on CBS (2/5), procedural Crossing Jordan on NBC (2.5/7), and the Latin Grammy Awards on Univision (.9/2).
Of course, it didn't hurt that its lead-in was Desperate Housewives, albeit a clip show, one of those collages of highlights from earlier episodes in the guise of a "catch 'em up on the juicy details" special.
It was far from standard Housewives ratings dominace, but still good enough to deliver a 4.6/12 at 9-10.
In Justice (the ABC graphic spells it inJustice, but calls it In Justice on the show Web site) now moves to its regular time period, Friday at 9.
