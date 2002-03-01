Justice , Link top syndie sweeps

Texas Justice and The Weakest Link were the top newcomers in

syndication during the just-completed February sweeps.

According to metered-market data from Nielsen Media Research, Texas

Justice narrowly came out as the top new first-run strip, averaging a 2.1

rating/6 share.

Weakest Link followed with a 2.1/5 in the metered markets.

Texas Justice improved its time-period averages from last February by

11 percent, while Weakest Link was off 22 percent.

The Other Half continued to slowly move up the charts, finishing the

month third at a 1.7/6.

The Other Half improved its time periods by 13 percent during the sweeps

period.

Late-night relationship series Elimidate averaged a 1.6/4, bettering

its time periods by 14 percent.

Crossing Over with John Edward averaged a 1.5/4 (down 6 percent), The Ananda

Lewis Show was at a 1.4/5 (off 26 percent) and Shipmates scored a 1.2/4 in

the metered markets, even with what its time periods did a year ago.

The Fifth Wheel averaged a 1.1/4, losing 15 percent of the station's audience

from last February.