Justice , Link top syndie sweeps
Texas Justice and The Weakest Link were the top newcomers in
syndication during the just-completed February sweeps.
According to metered-market data from Nielsen Media Research, Texas
Justice narrowly came out as the top new first-run strip, averaging a 2.1
rating/6 share.
Weakest Link followed with a 2.1/5 in the metered markets.
Texas Justice improved its time-period averages from last February by
11 percent, while Weakest Link was off 22 percent.
The Other Half continued to slowly move up the charts, finishing the
month third at a 1.7/6.
The Other Half improved its time periods by 13 percent during the sweeps
period.
Late-night relationship series Elimidate averaged a 1.6/4, bettering
its time periods by 14 percent.
Crossing Over with John Edward averaged a 1.5/4 (down 6 percent), The Ananda
Lewis Show was at a 1.4/5 (off 26 percent) and Shipmates scored a 1.2/4 in
the metered markets, even with what its time periods did a year ago.
The Fifth Wheel averaged a 1.1/4, losing 15 percent of the station's audience
from last February.
