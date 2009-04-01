Justice Dept. Reportedly Dropping All Charges Against Former Senator Stevens

According to NPR, the Justice Department is dropping all charges against former Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens, citing problems with the case, Stevens' age (he is 85), and because he was not reelected to the Senate.

Stevens was convicted of failing to report on disclosure forms work done on his house by an oil services company with business before the committee that he once chaired.

Stevens, former chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, maintained his innocence, vowed to fight the charges and stayed in the race, but Senate colleagues had not fallen all over themselves to come to his aid. In fact, Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) called on Stevens to resign.

The judge in the case had put off sentencing and been highly critical of Justice's handling of the case.