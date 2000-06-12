The Justice Department tried to overcome one picture with several thousand words. More than 50 pages of reports released by Justice last week on the controversial raid that took Elián Gonzales from his Florida family in order to reunite him with his Cuban father asserted that the agents conducting the raid used no profanity, force or threats to take the boy. These conclusions are somewhat in contrast to the Associated Press photo of the raid, which showed a frightened boy in the face of an armed federal agent and instantly became the event's dominant image. They also contrast the conclusions of NBC free-lance cameraman Tony Zumbado, who said at the time, and repeated last week, that he was knocked down and verbally abused by agents while trying to enter the Gonzales home to shoot the raid.