Justice Department Gone Wild?

The Justice Department wasn't too wild about Girls Gone Wild.

The company, whose videos showing women baring most or all in settings like Spring Break and Mardi Gras have been a cable network staple for years, has agreed to pay $2.1 million to settle a lawsuit with the Department.

Justice had sued under a law that requires the makers of sexually explicit videos to keep records of the ages of the performers in those videos. According to the department, Girls Gone Wild admitted violating the record-keeping requirements in 2002 and 2003.

In addition to paying the fines, the company has agreed to admit criminal wrongdoing. In addition the charges will be dropped only if the company remains in compliance for the next three years. It has also agreed to allow a government-approved monitor to assure that compliance.