Just when it seemed CBS' summer reality series 'Survivor' could not get any bigger, it did. The show scored its best numbers in all demographics and was viewed by a record 27.2 million viewers on Wednesday, July 26, according to Nielsen Media Research. Survivor also scored an 11.9 rating/36 share in adults 18-49, 12.8/26 in adults 25-54 and 11.8/38 in adults 18-34-all record highs for the show, according to Nielsen. Survivor's big night also carried over into CBS' other summer reality series Big Brother, which aired at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday. Big Brother scored its highest ratings since premiering on July 5, averaging 16.9 million viewers and an 8.0/22 in adults 18-49.