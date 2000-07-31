Just when it seemed CBS summer reality series Survivor could not get any bigger, it did.
Just when it seemed CBS' summer reality series 'Survivor' could not get any bigger, it did. The show scored its best numbers in all demographics and was viewed by a record 27.2 million viewers on Wednesday, July 26, according to Nielsen Media Research. Survivor also scored an 11.9 rating/36 share in adults 18-49, 12.8/26 in adults 25-54 and 11.8/38 in adults 18-34-all record highs for the show, according to Nielsen. Survivor's big night also carried over into CBS' other summer reality series Big Brother, which aired at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday. Big Brother scored its highest ratings since premiering on July 5, averaging 16.9 million viewers and an 8.0/22 in adults 18-49.
