Just call us UPN

UPN will likely remain UPN come Jan. 1. Sources say the Viacom-owned network, which announced earlier this year that it would change its name to the Paramount Network on New Year's Day, won't make the change until summer. Executives at the embattled network are apparently waiting until after key affiliation deals with its Chris-Craft/United TV stations are done. News Corp.'s pending acquisition of those stations has delayed those deals, sources say.