Just call it Law & Order Net

NBC officially gave Law & Order producer Dick Wolf an order for a record fourth legal series.

The network picked up 13 episodes of the legal series Trial & Error, a reality/drama series that follows five actual first-year assistant district attorneys.

The Studios USA TV Distribution series will be ready for the fall and is co-produced by Bill Guttentag and David J. Kanter. The series will be edited by Wolf and shaped into a drama a la Law & Order. Besides Law & Order and Trial & Error, Wolf is the producer of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the upcoming NBC series Law & Order: Criminal Intent.