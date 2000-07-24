Just call it Al-lywood

Even though he's running slightly behind in the polls, Vice President Al Gore continues to be the favorite of the Hollywood elite, according to the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics.

Last week, Green Party candidate Ralph Nader complained in a press conference that Gore was trying to win Nader's few celebrity supporters over to the Nashville camp. If Gore succeeds in seducing away from Nader the likes of Willie Nelson, music group Pearl Jam, Susan Sarandon, Paul Newman and Casey Kasem, they will join equally well-known (and mostly Oscar-winning) company.

Notable contributors to Gore's campaign include Nicolas Cage, Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Gwyneth Paltrow, Steven Spielberg, Oliver Stone and Barbra Streisand; composer Alan Bergman; and American Beauty producers Bruce Cohen and Dan Jinks. One-time possible presidential candidate Warren Beatty has contributed to both Gore and Nader, showing that Gore might have some success with his newest fund-raising tactic.

By contrast, George W. Bush's entertainment-industry take has been a few small contributions from the likes of the Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall, Loretta Lynn, Larry Gatlin, CBS Sports' Jim Nantz and screenwriter Bob Gale, who penned Back to the Future.