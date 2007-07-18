Jupitermedia Buys Mediabistro.com
Jupitermedia, a provider of research and digital media content, is buying media community site mediabistro.com.
According to the company, it is acquiring all the shares of mediabistro.com for $20.0 million in cash and a two year earn-out for up to that could result in an additional $3.0 million in cash.
Jupitermedia financed the transaction with from a $115 million senior credit facility arranged by KeyBanc.
