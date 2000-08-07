Juno gains access to TW broadband pipe

Time Warner Cable made its initial move toward putting its open-access principles into practice on Monday, signing a letter of intent with Juno Online Service to give Juno access to its broadband pipe. That makes it the first Internet service provider aside from Road Runner to gain access, although several other ISPs are expected to follow as Time Warner continues a technical trial in its Columbus, Ohio, system.

Both parties will cooperate on service and marketing, according to a Time Warner Cable spokeswoman, who said each company will separately market and bill customers who elect Juno. That's a likely model for future deals, and the spokeswoman said Time Warner is "working diligently with other third-party ISPs" to hash out terms.