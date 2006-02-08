June Release For Katrina Failures Report

The FCC's report on communications infrastructure failures during hurricane Katrina is expected to be released in June, according to FCC Chairman Kevin Martin.

An independent panel reviewing that infrastructure met for the first time last week, said Martin.

"I am confident that this comprehensive forum of public safety officials and communications providers will help us learn from this terrible experience so that we will be even better prepared when the next crisis strikes," Martin told the Satellite Industry Association at its annual leadership dinner this week.

For its part, the FCC got high marks for cutting through red tape to allow TV and radio stations to communicate critical information.

