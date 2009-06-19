June 22-28: 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' Announcement, 'America's Got Talent' Premiere, Ronald Moore's 'Virtuality' And More...

Monday, June 22

For those of you keeping score at home: There’ll be one death, one deflowering, and another pregnancy in the season premiere of Secret Life of the American Teenager on ABC Family at 8 p.m. Meanwhile, they may be settling scores on the much-hyped episode of Jon & Kate Plus 8 where a big, life-changing announcement is supposed to be revealed at 9 p.m. on TLC.

Tuesday, June 23

Check out the premiere screening of NBC’s The Philanthropist and enjoy a discussion with cast and crew, including star James Purefoy, at 7 p.m. at the Paley Center in NYC. Here’s a pressing question: Does America have its answer to Susan Boyle? We may see in the premiere of America’s Got Talent on NBC at 9 p.m. While Gossip Girl is on hiatus, get your fix of young, upper-eastsiders in the premiere of Bravo’s NYC Prep at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24

Watch as the harsh conditions, drama and effects of Speidi come to its inevitable end in the season finale of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here at 8 p.m. on NBC. If you missed the premiere screening at the Paley Center, watch the actual opener of The Philanthropist, about a billionaire playboy-turned-vigilante philanthropist, on NBC at 10 p.m. Or if you prefer something a little less dark, tune in for some fun in the sun, as a new group of strangers meets up for the premiere of The Real World Cancun on MTV at 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 25

After a season finale that involved a little table throwing, the claws come out once again—and how could they not?—in part two of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Friday, June 26

BSG fans rejoice! Fox is airing Ronald Moore’s two-hour sci-fi pilot Virtuality at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Fans who can’t get enough of the sweet science should look into HBO’s Mayweather/Marquez 24/7 at 9 p.m. The reality special punches up some exclusive, behind-the-scenes access, along with in-depth interviews, as Floyd Mayweather and Juan Manuel Marquez prepare for their second mega-fight of 2009.

Sunday, June 28

Thomas Jane really makes the best of his assets and tries to get ahead in this struggling economy in the series premiere of HBO’s Hung at 10 p.m.