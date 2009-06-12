June 15-21: Promax/BDA Conference, 'The Unusuals' Series Finale, NBC's 'Merlin' Premiere And More...

Monday, June 15

Get a glimpse of Afghanistan’s American Idol-like show that is transforming that nation in the documentary Afghan Star at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif. at 7 p.m. Then, it’s the season finale of the frat-ernizing college dramedy Greek on ABC Family at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16

The 54th annual Promax/BDA Conference kicks off at 8 a.m. at the New York Hilton. Check out the Media Leaders Summit discussion including panelists NBC U’s Bonnie Hammer, Disney Channel’s Rich Ross, Comcast’s Jeff Shell and Nickelodeon/MTVN’s Cyma Zarghami discussing the state of the industry at 5 p.m. Later, enjoy watching anti-bridezillas in TNT’s premiere of Wedding Day at 8 p.m., where deserving couples get the weddings of their dreams. Then end the evening with some Jersey Girls, thanks to the drama, catfighting and big attitudes that can only come with the season finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Enjoy a taste of the supernatural as five friends investigate supposedly haunted locations in search of paranormal activity in The Othersiders, premiere on Cartoon Network at 8 p.m. Here’s something that’s hardly otherwordly: a ratings-challenged series getting canceled. Check out the finale of The Unusuals, starring Amber Tamblyn, at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Thursday, June 18

Learn the ins and outs of starting and maintaining a blog at the American Society of Journalists and Authors’ Blogging’s Role in Today’s Media panel at 6 p.m. at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism in New York City.

Friday, June 19

Note to self: Remember to tune into the season finale of Don’t Forget the Lyrics, hosted by Wayne Brady, on Fox at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

See if dog groomer Artist Knox has what it takes to create a successful business in the season finale of Beverly Hills Groomer, at 7 p.m. on Animal Planet.

Sunday, June 21

Enter Camelot for an update on the story of the infamous sorcerer of Arthurian legend in the season premiere of Merlin at 8 p.m. on NBC.