June 12 Looks Like New Transition Date
The House and Senate last week introduced bills to move the DTV transition date from Feb. 17 to June 12. The backlog demand for converter box coupons prompted the incoming Obama administration to call for the delay two weeks ago. The legislation is being fast-tracked so it can quickly be signed into law.
Money to provide another $650 million for coupons is part of Obama's economic stimulus package.
