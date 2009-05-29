June 1-7: Preview 'NYC Prep,' Internet Week, Gracie Awards, 'Army Wives' Season Premiere And More...

Monday, June 1

Get a glimpse of the real-life version of Gossip Girl as the Paley Center for Media hosts the premiere of Bravo’s NYC Prep at 6:30 p.m. in NYC. A discussion with cast and crew follows. And most folks marooned in a jungle with C-list celebs like Speidi, Janice Dickinson and Stephen Baldwin would want to get out too! Watch them and more folks clinging to the lower rung of fame face the wild in the premiere of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Tuesday, June 2

It’s Internet Week in NYC! Join the Facebook Developer Garage NYC to discuss and share new ideas about the social media site at 6 p.m. at the Sullivan Room. Over on the West Coast, join Huffington Post Co-Founder Ariana Huffington and Animal Planet’s Marjorie Kaplan in celebrating the new season of Whale Wars at 6:30 p.m. at Huffington’s home. And if the idea of throwing a huge party in your home isn’t scary enough, take an up-close look at the dangers lurking within one’s house—along with how to make your property safer—in the season premiere of Is Your House Killing You? on Sundance Channel at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 3

Niecy Nash hosts the American Women in Radio and Television’s 34th Annual Gracie Awards Gala, honoring the contributions and achievements of women in media and entertainment, at the New York Marriott Marquis at 7 p.m. Then continue to honor the power of women and watch a sassy 40-something choose her much-younger prince charming in the season finale of TVLand’s The Cougarat 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 4

Check out a paramedic who uses telepathy to help people in crisis in the premiere of The Listener on NBC at 9 p.m. Later, tune in to see a different type of medical professional in the 75-minute premiere of USA’s new series Royal Pains—about a concierge doctor, played by Mark Feuerstein, servicing the elite in the Hamptons—at 10 p.m.

Friday, June 5

Save the whales! Or at the very least, watch heroes defend these mammals of the sea in the second season premiere of Whale Wars on Animal Planet at 9 p.m. Then, get ready for a freaky Friday as three brave men provoke and confront “ghosts” at haunted locations in the season premiere of Ghost Adventures at 10 p.m. on Travel Channel.

Saturday, June 6

Step away from the fridge and watch diet detective Stuart Platkin conduct health interventions in the season finale of I Want To Save Your Life on WE at 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 7

Gather the troops and watch the third se7ason premiere of Lifetime’s Army Wives at 10 p.m. Afterwards, see the ups and downs of Denise Richards’ crazy life in the second season premiere of Denise Richards: It’s Complicated at 10:30 p.m. on E!