JumpTV Q3 Revenue Up 95%
IPTV provider JumpTV reports that it's third-quarter revene jumped 95% to $3.9 million compared to the same quarter in 2007.
But the company still reported a net loss for the quarter of $11.9 million vs. a net loss of $6.5 million in Q3 2007.
For the first nine months of the year, revenue was $11.1 million compared to $4.2 million for the same period in 2007.
JumpTV's most significant move in the quarter was the merger with NeuLion (in June, JumpTV announced it was being acquired by Internet-protocol-TV company NeuLion), another IPTV supplier. The quarter also saw the exit of company president Nada Usina.
JumpTV streams on-demand sports videos -- more than 15,000 events in the past year, according to the company -- of professional and college sports. It also provides Internet video and streaming services to outside clients.
