JumpTV President Bails
Nada Usina, president of JumpTV, exited the company.
JumpTV streams on-demand sports videos -- more than 15,000 events in the past year, according to the company -- of professional and college sports. It also provides Internet video and streaming services to outside clients.
No replacement has been named and G. Scott Paterson, executive chairman, will take over her duties.
In June, JumpTV was acquired by Internet-protocol-TV company NeuLion subject to regulatory approval. At the time of the purchase, the deal was expected to close by October.
