Jummy Olabanji Named WRC Washington Morning Anchor

WRC Washington anchor Jummy Olabanji joins Eun Yang on the News4 Today morning newscast in January. Olabanji succeeds Aaron Gilchrist at the anchor desk, with Gilchrist joining streaming network NBC News Now as an anchor and correspondent.

News4 Today goes 4-7 a.m.

Olabanji has been with WRC for 18 months. She grew up in Fairfax, Virginia and interned at WRC during college. Olabanji previously anchored at WNBC New York.

Olabanji is currently the WRC Live Desk anchor for News4 Today.

Known as NBC4, WRC is part of NBCUniversal. Washington, DC is DMA No. 7.

Yang joined WRC as a general assignment reporter specializing in covering breaking news for the 11 p.m. broadcast. She then anchored the weekend editions of News4 Today.