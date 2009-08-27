July Biggest Month Yet For Online Video

Americans have spent a bigger chunk of their summer vacations watching video on the Internet.

Last month, 158 million U.S. Internet users watched a total of 21.4 billion online videos -- an 88% jump from 11.4 billion views in July 2008 -- according to comScore. The July 2009 results represent the largest audience and highest number of views the research firm has recorded to date.

Hulu, the Internet TV venture backed by NBC, Fox and Disney, also scored its best-ever month, with 457 million video views. For July the average Hulu viewer watched 12.0 videos, totaling 1 hour and 13 minutes of videos per viewer.

The hot summer run for Internet video sites continues, following June's record-breaking numbers. ComScore credited high-profile current events, including Michael Jackson's death, for the June surge.

