July 6 - 12: LATV Fest, Great American Road Trip, the End of Harper's Island...and More!
Monday, July 6
Commentators and celebs tackle the greatest pop culture
questions of our time (Star Search vs. American Idol?) in VH1's week-long series The
Great Debate beginning at 10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 7
Check out ABC Family's
new series 10 Things I Hate About You,
based on the film of the same name which was a modern-day version of
Shakepseare's Taming of the Shrew, at 8 p.m. Or, hit the road and enjoy a car
trip without motion sickness. Live vicariously through seven families as they
compete in challenges on the ultimate mobile vacation in NBC's Great American Road Trip at 8 p.m. From reality to a bit of the
supernatural, check out the premiere of Warehouse 13, about secret service
agents sent to a covert location that houses paranormal objects collected by
the U.S. government, at 9 p.m. on SyFy -
that's right Sci Fi officially switches to it's new spelling today!
Wednesday, July 8
The NATPELATV Fest kicks off with a keynote from
YouTube's Jordan Hoffner at 8:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in
Los Angeles. Check out the other panels and discussions offered throughout day
at http://latvfest.net/latvfestival/detailed-full-schedule.
Conclude the first day of LATV Fest
with the Innovator Award Cocktail
Reception at 6:30 p.m., where television series The Biggest Loser is
honored with the 2009 Innovator Award. Other award recipients include: Mark
Koops, Managing Director, Co-Head of Domestic Television, Reveille; Dave
Broome, President, 25/7 Productions; Ben
Silverman, Co-Chairman, NBC Entertainment & Universal Media Studios; Todd Nelson, Chief Executive Officer &
Co-Founder, 3Ball Productions; Paul
Telegdy, EVP, Alternative Programming, NBC and Universal Media Studios; JD Roth, CEO & Co-Founder, 3Ball
Productions.
Thursday, July 9
B&C Executive Editor Melissa Grego moderates a discussion
about succeeding in the half-hour comedy format during LATV Fest'sIndustry Insight
Lunch featuring Steve Levitan,
executive producer of new ABC series
Modern
Family, at 1 p.m. The Fest comes to an end with the NextTV Awards Reception and party at
6:30 p.m. Later, gather your entourage and join HBO for the season six premiere screening of Entourage at 7:30 p.m. at
the Paramount Theater at Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles, with an
outdoor party following the show. Or, explore your inner-voyeur and watch as 12
houseguests live in the public eye, 24/7, all for the hope of winning the big
cash prize in the 11th season premiere of CBS' Big Brother at 8 p.m.
Friday, July 10
Explore what futuristic inventions the best minds in America are up to in the season premiere of Eureka at 9
p.m. on SyFy.
Saturday, July 11
Found out whodunnit in the conclusion of CBS' murder mystery event Harper's
Island at 9 p.m. Then, say farewell to lawyer and modern-day prophet
Eli Stone in the series finale of Eli Stone on ABC at 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 12
See if beauty really comes from within in the series
premiere of Drop Dead Diva, where a vapid model dies and comes back as a
brilliant, plus-size lawyer, at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.
And, if you missed the premiere screening, catch the Entourageseason premiere
from the comfort of your own couch at 10:30 p.m. on HBO.
