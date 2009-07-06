July 6 - 12: LATV Fest, Great American Road Trip, the End of Harper's Island...and More!

Monday, July 6

Commentators and celebs tackle the greatest pop culture

questions of our time (Star Search vs. American Idol?) in VH1's week-long series The

Great Debate beginning at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7

Check out ABC Family's

new series 10 Things I Hate About You,

based on the film of the same name which was a modern-day version of

Shakepseare's Taming of the Shrew, at 8 p.m. Or, hit the road and enjoy a car

trip without motion sickness. Live vicariously through seven families as they

compete in challenges on the ultimate mobile vacation in NBC's Great American Road Trip at 8 p.m. From reality to a bit of the

supernatural, check out the premiere of Warehouse 13, about secret service

agents sent to a covert location that houses paranormal objects collected by

the U.S. government, at 9 p.m. on SyFy -

that's right Sci Fi officially switches to it's new spelling today!

Wednesday, July 8

The NATPELATV Fest kicks off with a keynote from

YouTube's Jordan Hoffner at 8:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in

Los Angeles. Check out the other panels and discussions offered throughout day

at http://latvfest.net/latvfestival/detailed-full-schedule.

Conclude the first day of LATV Fest

with the Innovator Award Cocktail

Reception at 6:30 p.m., where television series The Biggest Loser is

honored with the 2009 Innovator Award. Other award recipients include: Mark

Koops, Managing Director, Co-Head of Domestic Television, Reveille; Dave

Broome, President, 25/7 Productions; Ben

Silverman, Co-Chairman, NBC Entertainment & Universal Media Studios; Todd Nelson, Chief Executive Officer &

Co-Founder, 3Ball Productions; Paul

Telegdy, EVP, Alternative Programming, NBC and Universal Media Studios; JD Roth, CEO & Co-Founder, 3Ball

Productions.



Thursday, July 9

B&C Executive Editor Melissa Grego moderates a discussion

about succeeding in the half-hour comedy format during LATV Fest'sIndustry Insight

Lunch featuring Steve Levitan,

executive producer of new ABC series

Modern

Family, at 1 p.m. The Fest comes to an end with the NextTV Awards Reception and party at

6:30 p.m. Later, gather your entourage and join HBO for the season six premiere screening of Entourage at 7:30 p.m. at

the Paramount Theater at Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles, with an

outdoor party following the show. Or, explore your inner-voyeur and watch as 12

houseguests live in the public eye, 24/7, all for the hope of winning the big

cash prize in the 11th season premiere of CBS' Big Brother at 8 p.m.

Friday, July 10

Explore what futuristic inventions the best minds in America are up to in the season premiere of Eureka at 9

p.m. on SyFy.



Saturday, July 11

Found out whodunnit in the conclusion of CBS' murder mystery event Harper's

Island at 9 p.m. Then, say farewell to lawyer and modern-day prophet

Eli Stone in the series finale of Eli Stone on ABC at 10 p.m.



Sunday, July 12

See if beauty really comes from within in the series

premiere of Drop Dead Diva, where a vapid model dies and comes back as a

brilliant, plus-size lawyer, at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.

And, if you missed the premiere screening, catch the Entourageseason premiere

from the comfort of your own couch at 10:30 p.m. on HBO.