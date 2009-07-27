July 27-Aug. 2: TCA's Cable Portion Begins, Fox's 'More To Love' Premiere, TWC Earnings Call and More...

Monday, July 27

Twitterati, come network with other social media players at Mashable’s TweetUp mixer at the Grand Hyatt New York at 6 p.m. Ticket sales benefit the Summer of Social Good charity fund.

Tuesday, July 28

The cable portion of the 2009 summer TCA press tour begins July 28 at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif, with executive and show panels from Lifetime, ESPN, MTV, HBO and more. For all the info go to broadcastingcable.com/tca. After a day full of panels, wind down at AMC's cocktail party from 7-9 p.m. at the Langham Huntington Hotel. Network execs and cast from Mad Men and Breaking Bad will be among the guests. Then, fill your heart with some big love in the premiere of Fox's More to Love at 9 p.m., where plus-sized women compete for the affection of one lucky bachelor.

Wednesday, July 29

Get all the stats during Time Warner Cable’s second-quarter 2009 results conference call July 29 at 8:30 a.m. ET. More info at timewarnercable.com/investors. Later, change your dating geography and check out SoapNet's new reality series Holidate at 10 p.m., where two women will switch cities and go on dates handpicked for them.

Thursday, July 30

These are not your typical Southern belles. Check out the new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, with new housewife Kandi Burruss, on Bravo at 10 p.m.

Friday, July 31

Television directors, writers and producers can showcase their pilots and Web series at the The Independent Television Festival at Laemmle's Sunset 5 in West Hollywood, Calif. begins.

Saturday, Aug 1

Come see E! personality Chelsea Handler host the TCA Awards at The Langham, Huntington Hotel Pasadena, Calif.

Sunday, Aug 2

TCA's cable portion concludes with panels for PBS.