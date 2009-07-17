July 20-26: 'Dating in the Dark' Premiere, 'Hell's Kitchen' Returns, Comic-Con Begins And More...

Monday, July 20

Blind dating gets even more blind in the premiere of ABC’s reality matchmaking show Dating in the Dark at 9 p.m., where singles are forced to go beyond looks as they meet potential suitors in the dark.

Tuesday, July 21

If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen and watch Gordan Ramsay terrorize hopeful chefs as they compete to win a head chef position on Hell’s Kitchen at 8 p.m. on Fox. Or, catch the premiere of musical family comedy Ruby & the Rockits on ABC Family at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

Work up an appetite at the Paley Center for Media in NYC as it screens a sampler of beloved chef Julia Child’s greatest television moments in honor of new film Julie & Julia at 12:15 p.m. After enjoying the art of cooking, tune in to examine the art of body art in the season finale of Tattoo Highway on A&E at 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Geeks rejoice! Comic-Con begins July 23 in San Diego, Calif. with panels focusing on such series as USA’s Burn Notice, Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken, Showtime’s Dexter and more. To get the latest go to www.bcbeat.com. Don’t forget to watch the series finale of Samantha Who?, about a woman (Christina Applegate) who suffers amnesia, at 8 p.m. on ABC. Then, get a little bit country and catch the dramatic first season finale of Southern Belles Louisville on SoapNet at 10 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Start your weekend off with laughter and come see Daily Show correspondent John Oliver in a comedy performance at Comix in NYC at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Tune in for a royal ending in the series finale of NBC’s modern-day historical drama Kings at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 26

Comic-Con 2009 comes to an end. Catch panels for BBC’s Dr. Who, Phineas & Ferb, a Smallville screening plus Q&A and more.