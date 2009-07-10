July 13-19: 'Miami Social' Premiere, Paley Honors the Jackson 5, Emmy Nominations and More...

Monday, July 13

See which newlywed couple beats out the competition to win the big-money prize in the season finale of Here Come the Newlyweds, hosted by comedian Pat Bullard, on ABC at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14

Turn the heat up and follow a group of friends who are some of the most connected in South Beach in Bravo’s new docu-series Miami Social at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

The Paley Center for Media offers some rarely seen material from the early days of Michael Jackson in Hi-Five with the Jackson 5, a tribute to his life and work starting at 3 p.m. in Beverly Hills, Calif. Later, Dylan McDermott stars in Jerry Bruckheimer’s new series Dark Blue, about the lives of undercover Los Angeles police officers, premiering at 10 p.m. on TNT.

Thursday, July 16

Nominations for the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced 5:35 a.m. PT from the Goldenson Theatre on the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences plaza in North Hollywood. Then, watch the realities of teen pregnancy in the season finale of MTV’s new docudrama 16 and Pregnant at 9 p.m. For even more babies, tune in for the season finale of WE’s new docu-series Raising Sextuplets at 10 p.m.

Friday, July 17

Tune in and find out which team gets chopped and which one wins the $250,000 prize in the restaurant challenge, reality series The Chopping Block with chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White (U.K. Hell’s Kitchen) at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Saturday, July 18

Check out the premiere of an all new season of The Bill Engvall Show on TBS at 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

Ladies, if you weren’t voted most popular in high school, now there’s an opportunity to redeem yourself! Watch WE’s new game show Most Popular, where seven women endure scrutiny from a jury that decides who wins the $10,000 prize for being most popular, at 10 p.m.