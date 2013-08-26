Julie Pruett Named Nexstar Senior VP

Julie Pruett, VP and general manager of Nexstar Broadcasting's KFDX Wichita Falls (TX)-Lawton (OK), has been named senior VP and regional manager of Nexstar Broadcasting's west region markets. It is a new position at the company. Wayne Reed, KFDX director of sales, succeeds her as GM in DMA No. 143.

The appointments are effective Sept. 3. Pruett and Reed will report to Brian Jones, co-COO of Nexstar.

Pruett will oversee strategic planning and business development of Nexstar's stations in Louisiana, Missouri and Texas.

"Julie brings a deep understanding of critical functions including station management, local programming production, sales and strategic planning, and positioning across multiple media platforms," said Jones. "Throughout her career at Nexstar, Julie developed a reputation of being an exceptionally hard-working leader with a high level of integrity and experienced tremendous success advancing the effectiveness of station operations."

Reed also assumes Pruett's role in managing Nexstar's relationship with Mission Broadcasting's KJTL-KJBO in Wichita Falls under a joint operating agreement.

"Wayne Reed has also demonstrated a results-oriented focus and entrepreneurial approach to the business of broadcasting and he is the ideal candidate to succeed Julie," said Jones.