Julie McNamara Departing Paramount Plus

Julie McNamara, executive VP and head of programming at Paramount Plus, is departing the company. Tom Ryan, ViacomCBS Streaming president and CEO, shared the news with staff late last week.

McNamara oversaw original content at CBS All Access, including The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone.

CBS All Access transformed into Paramount Plus in March.

McNamara spent a decade at CBS Television Studios, where she moved up to executive VP of drama development before moving to CBS All Access in 2016. While at the studio, McNamara worked on The Good Wife, Jane the Virgin and Blue Bloods, among other series.

McNamara came to CBS after working at ABC, where she was VP of drama development.