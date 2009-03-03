Julie Gardner Moves To BBC Worldwide America.

Julie Gardner, formerly in charge of drama at BBC Wales, will move across the pond as executive producer of BBC Worldwide America.



She is the initial hire of newly installed executive VP, programming and production, Jane Tranter.



Gardner (who motorwomaned the revival of cult classic, Dr. Who) will be based in L.A., where she will join the studio full time starting in June. Gardner will head up all scripted programming for the company



BBC Worldwide America, with offices in New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. and L.A., is the commercial production arm of BBC and is headed by Garth Ancier. Its key brands are the BBC America cable channel and ABC's Dancing With the Stars.

