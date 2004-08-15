Julia Child's Recipe for TV Success

Culinary icon Julia Child, who died Aug. 12, sat down with Broadcasting & Cable two weeks ago. She talked about being a TV chef, the food business and why she never sold her name.

On TV chefs:

“Not everyone can articulate and demonstrate at the same time. TV is a visual medium. And a ‘talking head’ is boring! The TV chefs who are most popular are enthusiastic and really love what they’re doing.”

On why she never took endorsements:

“I want to be able to be completely honest about what I say and what I present. I like having the opportunity to show the difference between brands and styles of cookware. I don't want to have to avoid using anything simply because it may conflict with the views of a sponsor.”

On the food industry:

“The culinary profession has become just that: a profession. The discipline involves much more than just cooking. There are an unlimited number of careers: from nutritionists to food writers, culinary historians, photographers, set designers, dietitians, restaurant reviewers-not to mention chefs.”