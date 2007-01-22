Judy Woodruff Joins NewsHour Full Time

Judy Woodruff, special correspondent for The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer, will join the broadcast full time as senior correspondent and back-up anchor to Jim Lehrer.



She will join Feb. 5 as a field reporter as well as an in-studio discussion leader and interviewer.



She will also be editor of NewsHour's political coverage. The NewsHour plans to expand its local/national political news partnership with PBS stations.



Woodruff was chief Washington correspondent for NewsHour from 1983 to 1993, when she left to join CNN as senior correspondent, where she remained until 2005. Before coming to CNN, she was White House correspondent and Today Show chief Washington correspondent at NBC.

