Judy Retakes Jane's Slot in Nashville

NBC Unversal’s new talker, The Jane Pauley Show, has been moved out of early fringe in top-50 market Nashville, Tenn. (market No. 30).

WKRN-TV, the ABC affiliate there, has moved the show from its 4 p.m. news lead-in spot to an 11 a.m. slot between The View and All My Children.



Pauley is switching time periods with back-to-back episodes of Judge Judy, which had been in the 3-4 p.m. hour before Pauley moved in.

Over the past four weeks, Pauley has averaged a 1.4/4 in Nashville, down 67% from Judge Judy’s average in the time period last September.

In the metered markets, the show has averaged a 1.7/5, down 29% from its year-ago time period average, and down 32% from its lead-in.

Was four weeks a little early to move the show. “We don’t think so,” says WKRN President and GM Mike Sechrist. “It was getting pretty beat up at 3 [against Dr. Phil]. We didn’t want to see the news numbers hurt any more than they had to be.” Sechrist said the station had considered putting Pauley in the 11 p.m. slot from the outset and thinks she can do better there with The View as lead-in.

He also had nothing but praise for distributor NBC Universal. “They were terrific about the move. They certainly could have put up a lot of roadblocks, but their main concern is that the show succeeds no matter where it is running.”