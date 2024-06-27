‘Judy Justice’ Cleared in 100% of U.S. TV Markets

Judy Justice, Amazon Freevee’s streaming court show starring Judge Judy Sheindlin, is cleared in all 211 U.S. TV markets, said Scott Koondel, CEO, Sox Entertainment on Thursday. The show is set to premiere on such TV station groups as Nexstar Media Group, Gray Television, Sinclair, Tegna, Hearst Television, Sunbeam Television, Cox Media Group, E.W. Scripps, Weigel Broadcasting, Morgan Murphy Media, Mission Broadcasting, Coastal, News Press and Marquee on September 9.

"The broadcast marketplace has fully embraced the innovation of the streaming-to-broadcast syndication model by clearing Judy Justice in the most competitive marketplace,” said Scott Koondel, CEO of Sox Entertainment and executive producer of Judy Justice, in a statement.

In January, Koondel said the show had been sold to stations from such broadcast groups as Nexstar, Sunbeam, Cox Media, Weigel and Mission Broadcasting, covering the country’s top 100 markets.

Sox also has sold the show to Canada’s Citytv, a subsidiary of Rogers Sports & Media.

Trifecta Entertainment & Media, which on Thursday also announced new syndicated true-crime series Crime Exposé with Nancy O’Dell , is set to sell the show’s national barter advertising, Koondel said. Judy Justice has been sold to stations on an all-barter basis, with stations keeping the revenue from local advertising time.

Judy Justice premiered on Amazon Freevee in November 2021. Judge Sheindlin is joined in the courtroom by her granddaughter and newly minted lawyer Sarah Rose, who serves as the law clerk; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer. The program recently released its third season on Freevee and Prime Video with additional new episodes coming this fall.

Sheindlin also brought panel court show Tribunal Justice to Amazon Freevee. That show, which stars Judges Patricia DiMango, Tanya Ackner and Sheindlin’s son, Adam Levy, is expected to make its way to broadcast syndication in fall 2026.

This fall, Sheindlin will be the creative force behind four syndicated court shows. Earlier this year, CBS Media Ventures renewed top-rated court show, Judge Judy , starring Sheindlin, and Judge Judy spin-off, Hot Bench , for two more years . Judge Judy went out of original production in 2021 and now airs on TV stations in repeats.

Judy Justice is executive produced and directed by Randy Douthit and co-executive produced by Amy Freisleben. Koondel is also an executive producer.