Judith Miller Agrees To Testify

Although the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press Web site continued its running count of the days (85), hours (7), minutes (44), and seconds (36, 37, 38) Judith Miller had been in jail, the clock actually stopped earlier in the day.

Miller exited an Alexandria, Va., jail Thursday after agreeing to testify bfore a grand jury Friday.

According to her statement, published in full on the Editor & Publisher Web site, the New York Times reporter, who had refused to discuss her reporting on the leak of the name of CIA employee Valerie Plame, relented only after "because my source has now voluntarily and personally released me from my promise of confidentiality regarding our conversations relating to the Wilson-Plame matter."

She also said her attorneys and the special counsel's office had reached agreement on the scope of the testimony "which satisfies my obligation as a reporter to keep faith with my sources."

The New York Times said it supported the decision and would continue to push for a federal shield law. The paper also identified the source who had "voluntarily and personally" offered the waiver as Vice President Dick Cheney's chief of staff, I. Lewis Libby.