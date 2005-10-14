Judiciary Slates Video Competition Hearing

The on-again, off-again Senate hearing on video competition is on again for Oct. 19, which will be something of a red letter day for communications-related hearings.

The Judiciary Committee is also holding a hearing on reporters' shield law legislation at 9:30 that morning.

The cable competition hearing, which poses the question, "More Consolidation, or New Choices for Consumers," had been scheduled for late September, but Subcommittee Chairman Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) had to go to Ohio to attend the funeral of a constituent, a soldier who was killed in Iraq.