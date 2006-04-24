Judiciary Panel Looks at Net Neutrality

Looks like the Senate Judiciary Committee could get into the Telecom Bill Act.

The House Commerce Committee and Judiciary Committee both have jurisdiction over telecommunications.

The Telecom and Antitrust Task Force of the Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing, Network Neutrality: Competition, Innovation, and Nondiscriminatory Access, Tuesday, April 25.

That's the same day the Commerce Committee holds opening statements on a telecommunications bill rewrite markup that deals in part with network neutrality.