Judiciary OKs DBS Imports

The House Judiciary Committee Wednesday voted to extend direct-broadcast satellite carriers' right to import analog network channels to unserved customers for another five years.

Without that renewal, the right expires at the end of this year.

The House Commerce Committee has already passed its version of the bill and a vote on the the House floor could come by the end of the month.



The Senate Judiciary Committee has also passed a version, but a full Senate vote is uncertain because Commerce Committee Chairman John McCain has not scheduled a vote or even said whether he will offer his own bill or move forward with existing House or Senate versions.