Judiciary Could Weigh In on Franchise Bill

The House Judiciary Committee may hold its own hearings on any telecommunications bill rewrite.

Joe Barton (R-Tex.) is trying to get a national franchising bill passed and signed by the president by this summer, but that timing could also depend on Judiciary, which shares jurisdiction over telecom issues with Commerce.

The committee, headed by James Sensenbrenner (R-Wis.), formed a task force March 15 on telecom and antitrust issues, which could look at the bill with an eye toward its effect on marketplace competition.