Judiciary CommitteeOnce Again Sets Shield Law For Markup

For the 17th time,

the Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled S. 448, The Free Flow of

Information Act of 2009, for markup in the committee.

The bill gives

journalists a qualified protection from being compelled to give up information

or identify sources, though with a number of carve-outs for national security,

bodily harm, and sensitive personal and business information. It currently tops

the list of bills to be considered at a Dec. 10 business meeting.

The bill has been on

the calendar since spring (and including long-deceased ancestors has been

pushed by journalistic organizations for at least two decades). But it was held

up by the administration until a compromise was struck on some national

security issues, and then by Republicans who thought the balance was still too

far in favor of journalists and argued the compromise had been between people

who already supported the bill, not Republicans with remaining issues.

There were also some

Democrats uncomfortable with a definition of journalists that could include

bloggers.

Committee Chairman

Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) recessed a Nov. 19 markup hearing (the 16th try) after

Republicans had numerous amendments lined up that would have to be introduced

and debated and voted on, but he warned that unless a manageable list of

amendments could be produced, the bill might be sent directly to the floor,

bypassing the committee approval process.

A Democratic

committee sources said at press time the bill's co-sponsors--led by Chuck

Schumer (D-N.Y.)--were negotiating with the bill's Republican critics--led by

Senator Jon Kyl (R-Ariz.), to limit amendments in an attempt to finally vote

the bill. "Maybe tomorrow will be the magic day!," said the source.