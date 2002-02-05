Judges skeptical of EchoStar's access claim

Federal judges laid a verbal beating on EchoStar Communications Corp.'s

attorney Tuesday, casting serious doubt on the company's effort to gain

court-ordered access to Comcast Corp.'s regional sports programming in the

Philadelphia area.

EchoStar claimed that Comcast is violating government rules requiring cable

programmers to sell most of their content to satellite-TV providers and cable

overbuilders.

Unfortunately for EchoStar, the rule applies only to programming transmitted

to system operators via satellite, and sports network Comcast SportsNet is

distributed by Comcast's extensive fiber optic network in the Philadelphia

area.

The Federal Communications Commission has rejected EchoStar's argument that

the practice violates the letter of the law, as well as the spirit.

EchoStar attorney Pantelis Michalopoulos charged that Comcast relied on fiber

to transmit the programming primarily to evade the program-access rule and the

FCC did not sufficiently investigate the charge.

'They took at face value Comcast's contention that it did not try to evade,'

Michalopoulos said.

Although judges' comments during oral arguments don't always reveal the

direction they will decide, they were especially critical of the satellite-TV

company's demand for FCC investigation into Comcast's business practices.

'You wanted a fishing expedition,' said Judge David Sentelle, the most vocal

of three skeptical judges. 'You had nothing to go on.'

Sentelle suggested that Comcast's exploitation of the satellite-delivery

loophole was no different than taxpayers' reliance on accounting technicalities

to legally pare obligations to Uncle Sam.

'In tax law, there's a big difference between evasion and avoidance,' he

added.