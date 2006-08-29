Judges Picked for Pilot Contest
The Jury is in.
This jury is made up of TV types, who will be judging 22 proposed pilots as part of the New York Television Festival Sept. 12-17 in, well, New York.
The competition is to find promising TV pilots, but also to promote the creation of online product. It is sponsored by Microsoft, and in addition to the $10,000 prize to the winning pilot, the producers will get a development meeting with execs from MSN Originals, with MSN describing the award as "an attempt to encourage emerging talent to explore creating cutting-edge programs specifically for emerging content platforms."
Judging entries in the MSN Independent Pilot Competition will be: Comedy--Mitchell Hurwitz, executive producer/writer, Arrested Development; Mike Scully and Julie Thacker, executive producers, The Simpsons.
Drama--Tom Fontana, executive producer, Oz, Homicide; James Gardner, New York University professor; Bill Geddie, executive producer, The View.
Reality: Julie Chen, host, Big Brother; Michael Davies, executive producer, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, Wife Swap; Rachael Ray.
Educational--Lisa Ling, Oprah Winfrey Show; Banks Tarver, executive producer, Left/Right; Robert Thompson, Center For the Study of Popular Television.
Animation--Eric Fogel, creator, MTV's Celebrity Deathmatch; Bill Plympton, animator; Fred Seibert, founder, Frederator Channel, and former president of Hanna-Barbera.
The festival, now in its second year, is devoted to independent production. The festival will screen the pilots free for the public at the Museum of Television & Radio and the DGA Theater in Manhattan.
