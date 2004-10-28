Judge Won't Restrain Mets Move
According to the New York Mets, Cablevision Systems Corp.'s attempt to block its new cable network has been rebuffed.
The team said Thursday that Cablevision's request for a temporary restraining order against the Mets' plans to move its games to a regional cable net in 2006 and beyond had been denied by Justice Helen E. Freedman at a hearing at the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.
Cablevision says the Mets move violates an existing contract. The Mets disagree.
