Judge Says ‘Project Runway’ Case Stays in State Court

NBC Universal and Lifetime will battle over Project Runway in state court.

Federal District Judge Richard J. Sullivan issued a ruling Tuesday on a request Lifetime made in October to take the matter to Federal court. NBC and Runway producers The Weinstein Co. had been scheduled to confer with the New York State Supreme Court in New York in October, but it didn’t happen after Lifetime tried to move the case.

NBC Universal sued earlier this year to block Project Runway producers the Weinstein Co. from moving the reality show to Lifetime after becoming a hit on NBC Universal’s Bravo.

"NBC Universal is pleased that the Federal Court has rejected Lifetime's untimely procedural maneuvering to get NBCU's Project Runway case out of State Court, where it has always belonged and will now rightfully return," NBC Universal said in a statement.

Lifetime also issued a statement: “While we believe that NBCU's lawsuit should have remained in the federal court, we will press our copyright claims through our independent lawsuit against NBCU in the federal court, and if necessary, in the NBCU suit in New York State court. We look forward to this entire matter being resolved in an expeditious manner and remain hopeful that, in the end, Lifetime will be home to Project Runway.”

This fall, Bravo ordered a new fashion competition show as a presumable replacement.