Judge Says 'D.C. Madam' Can't Release More Numbers To Media

Looks like ABC got in just under the wire.

The judge in the federal racketeering case against alleged D.C. madam Deborah Jeane Palfrey ordered her not to release any more phone records to the media, according to a report on Thursday.

The same judge had issued an earlier order, but Palfrey had given some of her phone records to ABC in advance of that order, which became the subject of an ABC 20/20 prime time special, though the network did not reveal any new names. ABC simply identified the "thousands of men," including "a career Justice Department prosecutor; NASA officials and at least five military officers, including the commander of an Air Force intelligence squadron."

But Palfrey had indicated that there were more records that could potentially be released, leading the judge to issue the order Thursday night, saying, "to release the new numbers would amount to witness intimidation," according to the report. The release would also violate her previous order.

